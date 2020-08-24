Emergency Mortgage Assistance portal now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The portal for the Emergency Mortgage Assistance program for the state of Illinois is now open.

HomeStart has computer stations available at both the Rockford office at 803 N. Church St. and the Freeport office at 307 W. Main St. They can call 815-962-2011 to set up an appointment, or they can walk in.

The portal is for homeowners who are behind on their payments or in a forbearance, as long as the reason is related to income lost due to COVID-19. Additionally, the income threshold on this is higher than the rent assistance program, with eligible households able to earn up to 120 percent of the area median income, according to the IHDA.

IHDA developed the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to support Illinois homeowners unable to pay their mortgages due to a COVID-19 related loss of income. If approved, homeowners will receive a grant for up to $15,000 to cover missed mortgage payments beginning as early as March 2020 and prepay mortgage payments through December, or until the $15,000 is exhausted.

Not all households will receive $15,000 and an application alone is not a guarantee of assistance. Assistance will be paid directly to the mortgage servicer on the homeowner’s behalf. The EMA program will only pay full mortgage payments; no partial payments will be made, according to the IHDA.

Applications for EMA will be accepted through Sept. 4. Due to anticipated high volume, the application window may close early.

IHDA will use a third-party entity to select a pool of applications to be reviewed for eligibility. Approximately 10,000 homeowners are expected to receive funding.

If you need help applying for this program, IHDA has partnered with 62 Community and Outreach Assistance organizations who can assist you at no cost. You can find a directory via the Resource button on ema.ihda.org.

Services are available in English, Spanish, Polish, Italian, French, Romanian, Albanian, Serbian, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Cantonese, Tagalog, Mandarin, and ASL. For additional assistance you may also call IHDA’s call center at (312) 883-2720, or toll-free at (888) 252-1119. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech-impaired, please contact Navicore Solutions for free assistance at (877) 274-4309 (TTY).

If you are at imminent risk of foreclosure and need legal assistance, a legal aid clinic may be able to assist you. All services are free. You can find a list of legal assistance clinics via the Resource button on ema.ihda.org.

