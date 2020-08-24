Boone Co. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, 45 recoveries over weekend
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 834 total positive COVID-19 cases after 12 new cases were reported over the weekend.
The total death toll stands at 23. There are now a total of 739 recovered cases.
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.
Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:
- 0-9 age group: 26 cases
- 10-19 age group: 77 cases
- 20-29 age group: 169 cases and 1 death
- 30-39 age group: 121 cases
- 40-49 age group: 152 cases and 1 death
- 50-59 age group: 124 cases and 1 death
- 60-69 age group: 73 cases and 4 deaths
- 70-79 age group: 47 cases and 8 deaths
- 80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths
- 90-99 age group: 11 cases and 3 deaths
- 100+ age group: 1 case
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.