Boone Co. reports 12 new cases of COVID-19, 45 recoveries over weekend

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County is now at 834 total positive COVID-19 cases after 12 new cases were reported over the weekend.

The total death toll stands at 23. There are now a total of 739 recovered cases.

Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

0-9 age group: 26 cases

10-19 age group: 77 cases

20-29 age group: 169 cases and 1 death

30-39 age group: 121 cases

40-49 age group: 152 cases and 1 death

50-59 age group: 124 cases and 1 death

60-69 age group: 73 cases and 4 deaths

70-79 age group: 47 cases and 8 deaths

80-89 age group: 33 cases and 5 deaths

90-99 age group: 11 cases and 3 deaths

100+ age group: 1 case

