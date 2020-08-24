Advertisement

Belvidere man charged after barricading himself in residence

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man armed with a knife barricaded himself in his residence on Sunday.

The Belvidere Police Department arrived at the 100 block of N. State Street for a call of a fight in progress. Witnesses reported that one of the people involved had a knife and was trying to stab people. The suspect fled on foot into his residence, refused to come out and threatened anyone who tried to come in, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Detectives got a search warrant and arrest warrant for 37-year-old Belvidere native Martin Campero. Belvidere SWAT, with the assistance of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Belvidere Fire Department, served the warrants for Campero who complied with the SWAT teams’ commands and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Campero was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a charge of aggravated battery.

Campero was lodged into the Boone County Jail with no bond. Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in an adult correctional facility. A class 3 felony is punishable by 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and boonecountycrimestoppers.com Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.

