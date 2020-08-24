Advertisement

August 23 & 24 birthdays

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August 23 & 24 birthdays

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trailer home deemed total loss after fire early Monday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
No one injured in trailer fire

News

Four people arrested during protest

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Market Street Fire

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

South Beloit squad car hits man

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

15th Street Shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

10th Street Shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local doctors weigh in vaccine significance with school starting

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Ride for equal rights takes participants through downtown Rockford

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Four people charged during Friday’s City Market event

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police say the arrest were made when protesters started disrupting traffic.

News

One person injured in Rockford shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Around 6 Sunday night multiple shots were fired at a vehicle.