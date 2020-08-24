Additional 64 cases, 3 new deaths of COVID-19 over weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the region from over the weekend

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 4,070 from 4,006 on Friday.

Three more people have died as a result of the virus, making the overall death toll in the county to 147.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.9 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate is now at 96.1 percent.

