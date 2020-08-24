A heatwave, worsening drought and air quality all this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday began a streak of 90° or higher days in the Stateline this week. With nearly no chance of rainfall and some smoke from California wildfires also this week, some hazy conditions may be good to look at but may cause some air quality issues.

Smoke from the California wildfires will be seen across the Midwest this week. It’ll create a haze you may notice in our skies throughout the coming days. It will make for some very nice sunrises and sunsets this week as well. But it’s not all good news because the haze and smoke have the potential to create poor air quality conditions. People with sensitive breathing conditions will likely notice some of effects at times this week.

Smoke from the California Wildfires will be in our region throughout the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Forecast wise look for lots of sunshine and continued hot temperatures through this week. Highs will reach the mid-90s by Tuesday and Wednesday and with gradually rising humidity levels, too. Heat index values around 100-105° will be possible at times in the Stateline this week. Expect these conditions until Friday where we will ‘slightly’ begin to cool off. The two storms in the tropics are aiding in developing a warm ridge to bring us the heat dome.

Expect heat index values in the lower 100s this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Each tropical storm aids in developing a warm ridge to bring us the heat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don’t expect any big rain chances at all. Besides a very tiny chance overnight Monday into early Tuesday, absolutely nothing significant for this week. We are tracking a few smaller rain chances at the end of the week which gives us a very small ‘glimmer of hope’ when it comes to our already high rainfall deficit. August 2020 is over halfway done and only has 0.52 inches of rain. That’s nearly 3 inches below normal. We also have a deficit for the summer season and year-to-date. I fully expect these deficits to get bigger and drought conditions to worsen throughout the area.

Rainfall deficits and some drought conditions are likely to worsen this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Hurricane Marco and soon-to-be Hurricane Laura are keeping the tropics and the Gulf of Mexico busy. Both will make landfall this week and Laura has the potential to impact our weather pattern late this week. Laura will move northward once it makes landfall towards the Midwest bringing some of its moisture with it. We have rain chances in the forecast for Friday with an approaching cold front that day. This looks to be our next best chance for rain this week.

Marco will make landfall tomorrow near Louisiana. Laura shortly after before moving north. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Laura will attempt to bring some moisture north towards the end of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

