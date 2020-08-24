A hazy, hot week ahead with a small chance for late week needed rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday began a streak of 90° or higher days in the Stateline this week. Expect more of the same this week with very small rain chances until a ‘glimmer of hope’ arrives Friday.

Forecast wise look for lots of sunshine and continued hot temperatures through this week. Highs will reach lower 90s today, the mid-90s by tomorrow and Wednesday and with gradually rising humidity levels, too. Heat index values around 100-105° will be possible at times in the Stateline this week. Expect these conditions until Friday where we will ‘slightly’ begin to cool off. The two storms in the tropics are aiding in developing a warm ridge to bring us the heat dome this week.

Hot weather for late August is in store with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values could approach 100° (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Each tropical storm aids in developing a warm ridge to bring us the heat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Smoke from the California wildfires will be seen across the Midwest this week. It’ll create a haze you may notice in our skies throughout the coming days. It will make for some very nice sunrises and sunsets this week as well. But it’s not all good news because the haze and smoke have the potential to create poor air quality conditions. People with sensitive breathing conditions will likely notice some of effects at times this week.

Smoke from the California Wildfires will be in our region throughout the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don’t expect any big rain chances at all. Besides a very tiny chance overnight Monday into early Tuesday, absolutely nothing significant for this week. Those thunderstorm chances could cause brief severe winds with them above 40 miles per hour. If these were to move in, the best chances would be places Rockford north and east.

A small chance for showers and storms overnight and very early Tuesday northeast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are tracking a few smaller rain chances at the end of the week which gives us a very small ‘glimmer of hope’ when it comes to our already high rainfall deficit. August 2020 is over halfway done and only has 0.52 inches of rain. That’s nearly 3 inches below normal. We also have a deficit for the summer season and year-to-date. I fully expect these deficits to get bigger and drought conditions to worsen throughout the area.

Rainfall deficits and some drought conditions are likely to worsen this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday before quickly weakening into a tropical depression. Soon-to-be Hurricane Laura is forecast to continue strengthening as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico this week. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning on Louisiana’s west coast as a potential Category 2 storm. Heavy rain is possible from both storms along the northern Gulf Coast along with storm surge and life threatening flash flooding.

Marco will make landfall tonight before weakening. Laura will strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once Laura makes landfall, her remnants will continue to move inland and northward. Her moisture combined with a cold front on Friday give the Stateline it’s well needed and best chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This looks to be our next best chance for rain this week.

Laura will strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday-early Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Laura's remnants and a cold front Friday give us the next best chances for rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.