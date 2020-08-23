Advertisement

South Beloit Police squad car fatally strikes a man

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to South Beloit Police officials around 2:30 a.m. Sunday an officer on patrol was driving southbound on Blackhawk Blvd. when the officers car hit a male walking in the street. 

The officer jumped out of his car and immediately started helping the man until the South Beloit Fire Department arrived. 

The 35-year-old man was sent to Javon Bea MercyHealth Hospital Riverside campus where he died from his injuries. 

The South Beloit Police Department has requested that the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department conducts the investigation since it impacts a South Beloit officer. 

The officer involved submitted a blood test, and The South Beloit Police Department has turned over all camera footage and physical evidence to the Sheriff’s office. 

The officer is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues and the name of the victim is not being released at this time. 

