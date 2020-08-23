Several crews rescue two people in the Sugar River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9p.m. Saturday Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies along with firefighters from the town of Beloit, Orfordville and Brodhead responded to calls of two people in need of assistance on the Sugar River.

Dispatchers report one person clinging on to a kayak and another clinging to a tube near W. Carroll and Brandherm roads. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team and Drone team were sent to the area to help find the boaters.

A Loves Park male and Lake in the Hills female were helped out of the water and did not suffer from any major injuries.

