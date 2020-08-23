Saturday night shooting in Rockford leaves 19-year-old dead, three others injured
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford Saturday night, police announced that a 19-year-old male victim was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Rockford police officers responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation.
Upon arrival, officers located four shooting victims with one suffering from life-threatening injuries and three others with non-life threatening injuries.
It was later announced that the victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries died from his injuries. Officials also say that two other male victims are being treated for serious, yet non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
