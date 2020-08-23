Saturday night shooting in Rockford leaves 19-year-old dead, three others injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford Saturday night, police announced that a 19-year-old male victim was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Rockford police officers responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford for a shooting investigation.

Shooting investigation in the 1300 block of 10th Street. This an active investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

Upon arrival, officers located four shooting victims with one suffering from life-threatening injuries and three others with non-life threatening injuries.

Update: So far, officers were able to locate four shooting victims from the 1300 block of 10th Street. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other three received non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

It was later announced that the victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries died from his injuries. Officials also say that two other male victims are being treated for serious, yet non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

A 19-year-old male is now pronounced deceased, while at least two other adult males are being treated for non-life-threatening, but serious, gunshot wounds. This is an active and ongoing investigation. Please continue to avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.