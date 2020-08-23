Rockford house fire leaves one person injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department responds to the 600 block of Market Street in Rockford around noon for a house fire.

Authorities say one person was in the house at the time of the fire but crews were able to safely remove them. The person is being treated for life-threatening injuries. A cat was also saved from the home.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.