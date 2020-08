ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire is on the scene of a housefire in the 600 block of Market Street in Rockford.

.@RockfordFire is on scene at 600 Market Street for a structure fire. One victim removed with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ff73IRbgTL — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) August 23, 2020

Officials say that one person was removed from the home and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

23 News was on the scene. You can see the Facebook Live video below.

#Breaking Rockford Fire is on scene at a structure fire in the 600 block of Market Street. Posted by WIFR TV on Sunday, August 23, 2020

