Illinois positivity rate drops slightly with 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announce 1,893 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Sunday.
The additional deaths includes:
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
There is now a total of 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19.
In the past 24 hours, an additional 54,351 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,704,036 tests so far.
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.2 percent for the period of August 16-22, 2020.
As of Saturday night, 1,449 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients are in the ICU and 117 are on ventilators.
