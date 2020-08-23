Illinois positivity rate drops slightly with 1,893 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announce 1,893 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths Sunday.

The additional deaths includes:

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

There is now a total of 220,178 cases and 7,880 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, an additional 54,351 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,704,036 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.2 percent for the period of August 16-22, 2020.

As of Saturday night, 1,449 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 339 patients are in the ICU and 117 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.