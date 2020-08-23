Elsbree earns medalist honors, Rockford Christian wins Tiger Shootout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school boys golf is in full swing as the shortened fall sports season gets underway in the Stateline. Five area teams took part in Saturday’s Tiger Shootout hosted by Byron at PrairieView Golf Club. Rockford Christian senior Colin Elsbree finished as the top individual as the Royal Lions came away with a five-stroke win over Stillman Valley.

As sports continue to slowly work their way back, new norms will continue to be noticeable. In Byron, every golfer and golf coach wore a mask or face covering. Golfers were allowed to take it off before they hit their shot but had to put it back on immediately after.

Team Leaderboard (Best four scores per team)

Rockford Christian - 328 Stillman Valley - 333 Byron - 346 Oregon - 383 Forreston - 473

Individual Leaderboard

Colin Elsbree (R. Christian) - 79 Griffin Smitts (Stillman Valley) - 80 Maison Brandt (Byron) - 82 Eric Detig (Byron) - 82 Owen Denseth (Stillman Valley) - 84 Danny Lynch (R. Christian) - 84 Josh Beard (R. Christian) - 85 Tim Marcum (Stillman Valley) - 86 Logan Remhoff (Byron) - 87 Axel Lovegren (Stillman Valley) - 88

