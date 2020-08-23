Crews perform water rescue for two kayakers in Sugar River Saturday night
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, multiple departments responded to the area of W. Carroll Road and W. Brandherm Road in Rock County for a water rescue in the Sugar River.
Officers were informed that two people were struggling in the Sugar River, one clinging to a kayak and the other clinging to a tube. When crews got to the scene, they were able to rescue a man from Loves Park and a woman from Lake in the Hills.
The two did not suffer any major injuries.
