Crews perform water rescue for two kayakers in Sugar River Saturday night

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, multiple departments responded to the area of W. Carroll Road and W. Brandherm Road in Rock County for a water rescue in the Sugar River.

Officers were informed that two people were struggling in the Sugar River, one clinging to a kayak and the other clinging to a tube. When crews got to the scene, they were able to rescue a man from Loves Park and a woman from Lake in the Hills.

The two did not suffer any major injuries.

#Breaking Rock County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a river rescue. Posted by WIFR TV on Saturday, August 22, 2020

