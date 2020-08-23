Advertisement

Crews perform water rescue for two kayakers in Sugar River Saturday night

(MGN)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, multiple departments responded to the area of W. Carroll Road and W. Brandherm Road in Rock County for a water rescue in the Sugar River.

Officers were informed that two people were struggling in the Sugar River, one clinging to a kayak and the other clinging to a tube. When crews got to the scene, they were able to rescue a man from Loves Park and a woman from Lake in the Hills.

The two did not suffer any major injuries.

#Breaking Rock County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a river rescue.

Posted by WIFR TV on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person being treated for life-threatening injuries after Sunday Rockford house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officials say that one person was removed from the home and is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

News

Saturday night shooting in Rockford leaves 19-year-old dead, three others injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After investigating a shooting that took place in the 1300 block of 10th Street in Rockford Saturday night, police announced that a 19-year-old male victim was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

News

pop-up food market

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Community reacts to homicide investigation in northeast Rockford

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Neighbors react to a homicide investigation that caught the attention of all who live in the 3800 block of Sage dr.

Latest News

News

Derecho Farm Damage

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Illinois announces 2,356 new cases of COVID-19, 17additional deaths

Updated: 20 hours ago
The coronavirus numbers are on the rise across the state of Illinois.

News

Beloit police chief picked for Fargo job

Updated: 20 hours ago
Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is on his way to becoming top cop in Fargo North Dakota after its city council announced his selection on Thursday.

News

Northern Illinois Food Bank provides families food during a pop-up market in Rockford

Updated: 20 hours ago
Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Salvation Army set up shop in the former Circuit City parking lot on East State Street to serve fresh food to families in need.

News

Curran’s Apple Orchard reopens with new safety procedures

Updated: 21 hours ago
The wait for apple picking, hot cider and the delicious donuts is over. Curran’s Apple Orchard welcomes residents back to kick off the start of fall activities.

News

Dollar General now open in Durand

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR
A new Dollar General store in Durand is expected to hire 6-10 new employees.