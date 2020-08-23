Advertisement

Community reacts to homicide investigation in northeast Rockford

One man is dead following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of Sage Drive in Rockford.
One man is dead following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of Sage Drive in Rockford.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The streets are quiet, and families are inside, as the community attempts to recover from a shooting investigation late Friday night that caught the attention of all that live there.

“It sounded like firecrackers in a garbage can right outside our front door,” says Jordan Tatosian who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Tatosian lives on Sage dr. with her daughter and boyfriend, she was on the couch with her two-year-old when she heard gunshots fired.

“They unloaded 76 rounds so it sounded like the Fourth of July out here and then we came out and everybody was screaming,” says Tatosian. “It took maybe five minutes for the cops to get here and then it was just pure chaos, it was insane.”

Tatosian and her friend Heather Brown run businesses out of the home on Sage dr. and already clients are feeling skittish about doing business on the 3800 block.

“I gave my clients the address last night and then about an hour later she’s like I saw it was the 3800 block of Sage on the news are you ok?” says Brown.

Whether from the financial impact on her business or the lack of security and safety in their home, Tatosian says it is time to move away from Sage dr. as soon as possible.

“I like this neighborhood my best friends in high school lived in this neighborhood right down the street,” says Tatosian. “I mean it’s not fun to have to leave your home that you have built with your baby and your family because you don’t feel safe anymore.”

Others in the neighborhood asked not to be interviewed on-camera but said their kids did not sleep the entire night and that fear has made its way into their home.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derecho Farm Damage

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Illinois announces 2,356 new cases of COVID-19, 17additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The coronavirus numbers are on the rise across the state of Illinois.

News

Beloit police chief picked for Fargo job

Updated: 5 hours ago
Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is on his way to becoming top cop in Fargo North Dakota after its city council announced his selection on Thursday.

News

Northern Illinois Food Bank provides families food during a pop-up market in Rockford

Updated: 5 hours ago
Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Salvation Army set up shop in the former Circuit City parking lot on East State Street to serve fresh food to families in need.

Latest News

News

Curran’s Apple Orchard reopens with new safety procedures

Updated: 5 hours ago
The wait for apple picking, hot cider and the delicious donuts is over. Curran’s Apple Orchard welcomes residents back to kick off the start of fall activities.

News

Dollar General now open in Durand

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR
A new Dollar General store in Durand is expected to hire 6-10 new employees.

News

Rockford Police investigating homicide on city’s far northeast side

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
A man is dead after a shooting on Rockford's Northeast side

News

Local farmers are still reeling after the derecho last Monday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Savanna Brito
Last week's derecho covered 770 miles as it traveled across parts of the Midwest.

News

Supporters sail down Rock River for ‘Boat the Blue’ event, met by counter protesters

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
For weeks Friday nights in the Forest City have been met with protesters and Friday night was no different with demonstrations not only helf at city market, but on the water of the Rock River.

News

Winnebago Co. hits 4K total cases of COVID-19 after 30 more on Friday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.