Community reacts to homicide investigation in northeast Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The streets are quiet, and families are inside, as the community attempts to recover from a shooting investigation late Friday night that caught the attention of all that live there.

“It sounded like firecrackers in a garbage can right outside our front door,” says Jordan Tatosian who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

Tatosian lives on Sage dr. with her daughter and boyfriend, she was on the couch with her two-year-old when she heard gunshots fired.

“They unloaded 76 rounds so it sounded like the Fourth of July out here and then we came out and everybody was screaming,” says Tatosian. “It took maybe five minutes for the cops to get here and then it was just pure chaos, it was insane.”

Tatosian and her friend Heather Brown run businesses out of the home on Sage dr. and already clients are feeling skittish about doing business on the 3800 block.

“I gave my clients the address last night and then about an hour later she’s like I saw it was the 3800 block of Sage on the news are you ok?” says Brown.

Whether from the financial impact on her business or the lack of security and safety in their home, Tatosian says it is time to move away from Sage dr. as soon as possible.

“I like this neighborhood my best friends in high school lived in this neighborhood right down the street,” says Tatosian. “I mean it’s not fun to have to leave your home that you have built with your baby and your family because you don’t feel safe anymore.”

Others in the neighborhood asked not to be interviewed on-camera but said their kids did not sleep the entire night and that fear has made its way into their home.

