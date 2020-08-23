19-year-old killed and at least three others injured in 10th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 Saturday night Rockford police officers were called to the 1300 block of 10th Street for a shooting investigation.

According to the Rockford Police Department Twitter page, upon arrival officers located four shooting victims. One suffering with life-threatening injuries.

In a later post, Rockford Police say a 19-year-old man has died. Two other males are being treated for non-life-threatening serious gunshot wound.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. .

