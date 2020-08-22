Upcoming weekend to feature first 90s in four weeks, small storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Heat and humidity have been noticeably absent of late, though both are poised to stage a comeback in the coming days. Not since July 26 has the mercury reached 90° at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, but it’s certain that drought will end soon, likely this weekend. Abundant sunshine is to dominate Saturday, just as it has for the past several days. Temperatures Saturday, aided by increasingly well-organized southwesterly winds, are ticketed for 90° in many locales, likely including Rockford, with a few spots remaining in the upper 80s. Despite the return of the heat, humidity will remain tolerable Saturday.

A decaying complex of thunderstorms will be approaching from the west and northwest late Saturday Night into the wee hours of Sunday. High resolution forecast models maintain a possibility that a few of these storms may sneak into parts of the Stateline after midnight.

Our first chance for showers and storms would come late Saturday Night or very early Sunday Morning. Areas west of Rockford feature the "best" rain chances. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing’s clear about the storm chances Saturday Night into early Sunday Morning, and that’s the thought that the “best” chances for these storms will be found west and north of Rockford, and that only about 10 to 20% of the region will be impacted. While a few storms may linger just beyond sunrise Sunday, things appear to dry out very quickly.

Isolated showers and storms may linger into Sunday Morning, especially west of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will take over quickly Sunday Morning before yielding to scattered summertime cumulus clouds in the afternoon as temperatures soar to near 90° and humidity becomes slightly elevated. This, along with another weak disturbance approaching from the northwest, may be just enough to allow for another round of widely scattered storms to bubble in the mid to late afternoon hours.

As heat builds once again Sunday and humidity increases slightly during the afternoon, isolated t-storms may fire over 20 to 30% of the Stateline in the mid to late afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The coverage of these storms may be slightly higher than the initial round late Saturday Night, but the reality is most of our area will miss out on this activity. Still, 20 to as much as 30% of the Stateline could be on the receiving end of a few brief showers or thunderstorms between 3:00 and 8:00pm.

This projection shows storms continuing on a very isolated basis through the dinner hour Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Even if we’re fortunate enough to pick up a little bit of rainfall from either of these disturbances, it won’t make any difference attacking our precipitation shortfalls. These storms appear unlikely to produce more than a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall. By the conclusion of the weekend, it’s nearly certain our rainfall deficits will have continued to grow. As it stands now, with eleven straight rain-free days in the books, we’re 2.67″ below normal for the month and 4.47″ shy of normal for Meteorological Summer. Barring a miracle, we’ll go more than two inches in the hole for 2020 by Saturday.

It's been eleven days since our last rainfall in the Stateline. As a result, we've established major rainfall shortfalls for the month, for Meteorological Summer, and for 2020 as a whole. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat will garner most, if not all of the meteorological attention in the coming days. Temperatures, which are to top out around 90° both of our weekend days, will continue to surge next week. Right now, the period between Tuesday and Thursday appears to feature the hottest temperatures in the mid-90s. The silver lining is that humidity won’t be much of an issue then, if any at all. Despite the blazingly hot, near record temperatures expected, heat index values are not likely to be more than a degree or two hotter than the air temperature.

Every one of the next seven days will feature 90° temperatures or hotter. Thankfully, aside from Sunday and/or Monday, humidity should not be much of an issue. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Relief from the heat appears likely to come next weekend. Also by next weekend, we’ll be watching remnants from both Tropical Storms (or Hurricanes) Laura and Marco. Should that moisture remain to our south, our heat could be prolonged by another day or two.

