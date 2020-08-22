Advertisement

Supporters sail down Rock River for ‘Boat the Blue’ event, met by counter protesters

As many local activists take to the streets speaking out about injustices some took to the water.
For weeks Friday nights in the Forest City have been met with protesters and Friday night was no different with demonstrations not only held at city market, but on the water of the Rock River.
For weeks Friday nights in the Forest City have been met with protesters and Friday night was no different with demonstrations not only held at city market, but on the water of the Rock River.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For weeks Friday nights in the Forest City have been met with protesters and Friday night was no different with demonstrations not only held at city market, but on the water of the Rock River.

“The boats you know that’s really saying something because you got people of all walks of life coming together to you know back law enforcement,” said Rockford Resident Will Moore.

Boats flood the Rock River to support law enforcement and first responders.

“There are officers out here who want to do the right thing,’ said Moore. “You know there are officers of minority that are taking twice the amount of slack. It’s important that we support those people.”

The parade began at Shorewood Park and from there the ‘Boat the Blue’ rally sailed south making its way near the city market.

“There’s been a lot of negative things I think they’re under a lot of pressure,” said Winnebago County Board Member Keith McDonald. “We’re looking forward to showing that they do have support and there’s many people who appreciate the job that they’re doing.”

Rallies spanned across water and land with Black Lives Matter protesters gathering on the outskirts of city market.

“When you see members of law enforcement when you’re getting gas or getting lunch and see a police officer say thank you let them know that they do have support,” said McDonald.

McDonald says he feels its important to support those in uniform.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local farmers are still reeling after the derecho last Monday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Savanna Brito
Last week's derecho covered 770 miles as it traveled across parts of the Midwest.

News

Winnebago Co. hits 4K total cases of COVID-19 after 30 more on Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.

News

Stateline school districts roll out new bus safety precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Things will look a little different when students hop on the bus for their first day back at school.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Rockford didn’t receive any CARES Act funding, Mayor says state should be flexible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
Rockford did not see a single penny from the CARES Act, which is designed to provide economic relief from the pandemic.

News

Rockford PD: Gang members charged with multiple offenses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Unit was investigating a series of recent firearms offenses.

News

Loves Park: Water meets standards of state EPA, planning to add new well

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR
The city claims taking Well #1 offline was done out of an abundance of caution.

News

USPS launches website for voting by mail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People requesting a mail-in ballot must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements and also start the process early, the release states.

News

Kanye will not appear on Illinois, Wis. presidential ballots

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CBS
He fell far short of the required number of signatures needed in Illinois.

News

‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of clean-energy outline

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is not complete and a working group that created the outline will continue.