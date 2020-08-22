Supporters sail down Rock River for ‘Boat the Blue’ event, met by counter protesters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For weeks Friday nights in the Forest City have been met with protesters and Friday night was no different with demonstrations not only held at city market, but on the water of the Rock River.

“The boats you know that’s really saying something because you got people of all walks of life coming together to you know back law enforcement,” said Rockford Resident Will Moore.

Boats flood the Rock River to support law enforcement and first responders.

“There are officers out here who want to do the right thing,’ said Moore. “You know there are officers of minority that are taking twice the amount of slack. It’s important that we support those people.”

The parade began at Shorewood Park and from there the ‘Boat the Blue’ rally sailed south making its way near the city market.

“There’s been a lot of negative things I think they’re under a lot of pressure,” said Winnebago County Board Member Keith McDonald. “We’re looking forward to showing that they do have support and there’s many people who appreciate the job that they’re doing.”

Rallies spanned across water and land with Black Lives Matter protesters gathering on the outskirts of city market.

“When you see members of law enforcement when you’re getting gas or getting lunch and see a police officer say thank you let them know that they do have support,” said McDonald.

McDonald says he feels its important to support those in uniform.

