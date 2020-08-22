Advertisement

Rockford Police investigating homicide on city’s far northeast side

Shooting victim dies at local hospital.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s northeast side. Shots rang out around nine this evening in the 3800 block of Sage Drive, just south of Riverside Boulevard.

One man is dead following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of Sage Drive in Rockford.
One man is dead following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of Sage Drive in Rockford.(WIFR)

One man was taken by ambulance with gun shot wounds. He later died at the hospital. A woman was also hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

