Rockford Police investigating homicide on city’s far northeast side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting on the city’s northeast side. Shots rang out around nine this evening in the 3800 block of Sage Drive, just south of Riverside Boulevard.

One man is dead following a shooting Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in the 3800 block of Sage Drive in Rockford. (WIFR)

One man was taken by ambulance with gun shot wounds. He later died at the hospital. A woman was also hospitalized with non life threatening injuries.

