Northern Illinois Food Bank provides families food during a pop-up market in Rockford

Pop-up Food Market
Pop-up Food Market(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Stateline organizations are making sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic, through a pop-up food market.

Northern Illinois Food Bank and The Salvation Army set up shop in the former Circuit City parking lot on East State Street to serve fresh food to families in need. There is no sign-up or registration to qualify for the event, families just show up and are given a box of food to take home.

"Everyone at the food bank is just working their butts off to make sure we have enough food to provide to our families in need. It's been incredible, the work our team has done to get food out here and to get these amazing pantries to help out and partner with," said Alex Serruto, Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The pop-up market started in April and takes place on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

