Local farmers are still reeling after the derecho last Monday

Storms that slammed the stateline have already slowed down production
Derecho impact on local farmers
Derecho impact on local farmers(Savanna Brito)
By Savanna Brito
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been more than a week since a strong line of storms and even tornadoes wreaked havoc on the stateline. While the power is back on and damage is being fixed, farmers are still reeling.

A stateline family says the storms have already slowed down production some.

"The storm affected 37 million acres nationwide," says Keith Poole, co-owner of Poole Farms in Polo.

Last week's derecho covered 770 miles as it traveled across parts of the Midwest.

"This corn field we're in now is probably some of our worst damage," says Keith.

Keith also says Forreston sustained the worst amount of damage to crops and farming. He says the damage is going to slightly affect this harvest season, "It's just gonna slow down harvest. We're gonna have to go a lot slower in corn like this, possibly traveling in only one direction."

Farmers usually can harvest in a combine around four miles per hour. That speed will have to be reduced in places that saw damage to between one and one and a half miles per hour.

"Set up's and grain bins were flat or blown over. Just major damage to Iowa," says co-owner David Poole.

David says the damage in Iowa was a lot more extensive, but there were several areas in the stateline that saw major power outages, "When this went through about 1:30 Monday afternoon, we got power back late in the evening Tuesday."

While much is still unknown heading into the harvest season, the Poole's are just happy to be able to continue operations.

"We're fortunate enough here in Northern Illinois that we didn't get this any worse than we did," says Keith.

The national weather service estimates that peak winds of about 100 miles per hour occurred over portions of Ogle County, one of our area's hardest hit.

Last week, more than 20% of Illinois’ corn crop was reported to be in excellent condition. This week, that number is down to 16%.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

