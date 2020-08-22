Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,356 new cases of COVID-19, 17additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus numbers are on the rise across the state of Illinois. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,356 New cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 218,285. There are 17 additional deaths as a result of the virus bringing the total to 7,874 and more than 56,000 Illinoisans received COVID tests in the last 24 hours bringing the state totals to more than 3.6 million. IDPH reports the statewide recovery rate is 95%.

