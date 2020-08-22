Advertisement

Dollar General now open in Durand

The store expects to hire 6 to 10 new employees.
(AP)
By WIFR
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) -  Dollar General announces its store at 702 S. Center Road in Durand is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online at the Dollar General website or through the Dollar General app.    

Dollar General stores say they are “proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others”. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions on the career page of the website.

