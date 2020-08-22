Curran’s Apple Orchard reopens with new safety procedures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wait for apple picking, hot cider and the delicious donuts is over. Curran’s Apple Orchard welcomes residents back to kick off the start of fall activities.

Curran’s is doing a number of things to keep staff and customers safe while visiting the orchard as the pandemic continues. Some new rules including limiting the number of customers, requiring masks, social distancing picnic table, adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the orchard and when you place an order it will be brought out to you on a tray.

“Right now we are getting serious about donuts. We have a lot of people in the kitchen making donuts right now and they are really good and we do the baker’s dozen, you know a dozen donuts here is 13,” said Pat Curran, Curran’s Apple Orchard owner.

Currans is open every day between 9 a.m.and 6 p.m. with plans to stay open until sometime after Thanksgiving.

