Beloit police chief picked for Fargo job

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski is on his way to becoming top cop in Fargo North Dakota after its city council announced his selection on Thursday. Zibolski joined the Beloit Police Department back in 2015 after serving 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department. He spoke to our sister station, Valley News Live, about the move.

“We need to start as a clean slate, develop a goodwill posture and start moving those conversations forward. I love to meet with community groups, community members, handle their Q and A and really just continue to grow those relationships,” Zibolski said.

