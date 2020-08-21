Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hits 4K total cases of COVID-19 after 30 more on Friday

No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 4,006 from 3,976 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.6 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.

