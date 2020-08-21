Advertisement

USPS launches website for voting by mail

Site provides information for election officials and voters choosing to use U.S. mail to vote
USPS mailbox dropbox
USPS mailbox dropbox(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Loves Park: Water meets standards of state EPA, planning to add new well

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WIFR
The city claims taking Well #1 offline was done out of an abundance of caution.

News

Kanye will not appear on Illinois, Wis. presidential ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CBS
He fell far short of the required number of signatures needed in Illinois.

News

‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of clean-energy outline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is not complete and a working group that created the outline will continue.

News

Boone County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 16 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

Latest News

News

20 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings.

News

Illinois announces 2,208 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
An additional 51,736 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,592,919 tests.

News

Family, friends await newborn baby from COVID-19 friendly outdoor lobby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Group waits outside of window, uses technology to help celebrate new family member.

News

Boone Co. to host free household hazardous waste collection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Some accepted items include oil‐based paints, household batteries, and used motor oil.

News

FCF now accepting fall grant applications

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Freeport Community Foundation to entertain operational support grant requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle.

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The popular face covering is not very effecting in containing water droplets and possibly the coronavirus.