Stateline school districts roll out new bus safety precautions

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Things will look a little different when students hop on the bus for their first day back at school.

"As I got into it I fell in love with it," said Elvert Williams, FSD145 bus driver.

Williams began his bus driving career five years ago and he's excited to welcome students back on his bus.

"I'm ready to get back at it and ready to do what we need to do to get our kids safely to school," Williams

Williams says not only does he have to prepare for his route but, he has to follow new policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are taking temperatures of our students, and making sure we are loading students in a way that’s safe for them,” Williams said

Freeport students will be assigned a seat based on when they board the bus, sitting one to a seat or with siblings.

"Instead of 40 to 50 kids we are talking sometimes 25 maybe 20 on a bus," said Director of Transportation For Freeport Schools Dallas Pieper.

Pieper says extensive research was done to find the best sanitation devices for buses.

"We came across the velocity sprayers and it was hand down, the easiest way to do," Pieper said.

Masks will need to be worn at all times

"I'm a firm believer in leading by example. If I have my mask on and they see me being safe hopefully they will be safe as well," Williams said.

“We are trying to take as many precautions as we can so if there does happen to be a positive case that the impact is as small as possible,” Pieper said.

