Rockford PD: Gang members charged with multiple offenses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two alleged gang members were arrested and charged as part of an investigation by the Rockford Police Department on Thursday.

The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Unit was investigating a series of recent firearms offenses, as well as a recent aggravated fleeing to elude case, in which a warrant had been obtained for 25-year-old Rockford native Corey Walker.

As a result, detectives with the gang unit found Walker’s vehicle at the corner of Blair Street and Barnum Road, according to the Rockford Police Department.

These same detectives later saw Walker and another person walking to this vehicle, and proceeded to make contact with the two people as they entered the car.

Walker was then seen removing a loaded gun from the center console of his vehicle. The second person, a 17-year-old juvenile, was found to have a loaded gun in his front pant pocket.

A search of Walker’s vehicle revealed money, scales, baggies and just over five grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for amphetamines. Walker was taken into custody and then lodged in the County Jail, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Walker has been charged with aggravated fleeing to elude from a warrant served, armed violence, unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The 17-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID.

