Rockford didn’t receive any CARES Act funding, Mayor says state should be flexible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford did not see a single penny from the CARES Act, which is designed to provide economic relief from the pandemic. Illinois received $2.2 billion from the act, but $1.4 is allocated to cities or counties with 500,000 or more residents. That excludes Rockford.

The state set up its own fund for relief.

“There’s a pot of money that’s called the CURE program that is for expenses directly related to COVID-19 spending,” explains Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman. “The city of Rockford is getting I think roughly $6 million. It’s important that those dollars again for whether it’s police, fire, whatever the city has spent on COVID-19 related expenses, that’s what the money will go for.”

The CURE program is intended for money spent, not revenue lost. That’s a problem in Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara’s eyes.

“Initially [the state] provided a reduced timeline that we could spend than what the federal government required, and they put more restrictions on those dollars than what they federal government requires,” says McNamara. “So [the state] did the exact opposite of what municipalities need. We need greater flexibility.”

McNamara says the real pain from the pandemic stemmed from mitigation strategies, where the city had to shut down businesses and restrict travel. The city lost out on sales, income and hotel and motel taxes.

“We need the federal government to either mandate that the state be more flexible, or provide direct flexible spending,” he says. “If they don’t we’re going to have severe consequences. Maybe not in this initial budget, but certainly in the upcoming year.”

The City of Rockford already faces an $18 million budget deficit. Although according to Stadelman, the CARES Act dollars cannot go toward balancing the state or city budgets due to federal restrictions.

“That’s why the debates going on in congress right now are so important that relief is provided of state and local government so the state can balance the budgets and prevent cuts,” says Stadelman.

McNamara says Rockford followed all of the state’s guidelines when it came to shutting down and sheltering in place. He says that should count for something, since mitigation strategies and lost revenue is what caused economic turmoil. He also says the death count in the city and county is much less than the state projected, although he acknowledges even one death is too many.

State Senator Dave Syverson says the one size fits all approach the state is taking won’t work in the long run for hurting municipalities.

