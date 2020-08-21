Advertisement

Rockford didn’t receive any CARES Act funding, Mayor says state should be flexible

City will receive $6 million from state's CURE program, but it's only intended for direct COVID-19 expenses
Little COVID-19 relief
Little COVID-19 relief(Courtney Sisk)
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford did not see a single penny from the CARES Act, which is designed to provide economic relief from the pandemic. Illinois received $2.2 billion from the act, but $1.4 is allocated to cities or counties with 500,000 or more residents. That excludes Rockford.

The state set up its own fund for relief.

“There’s a pot of money that’s called the CURE program that is for expenses directly related to COVID-19 spending,” explains Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman. “The city of Rockford is getting I think roughly $6 million. It’s important that those dollars again for whether it’s police, fire, whatever the city has spent on COVID-19 related expenses, that’s what the money will go for.”

The CURE program is intended for money spent, not revenue lost. That’s a problem in Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara’s eyes.

“Initially [the state] provided a reduced timeline that we could spend than what the federal government required, and they put more restrictions on those dollars than what they federal government requires,” says McNamara. “So [the state] did the exact opposite of what municipalities need. We need greater flexibility.”

McNamara says the real pain from the pandemic stemmed from mitigation strategies, where the city had to shut down businesses and restrict travel. The city lost out on sales, income and hotel and motel taxes.

“We need the federal government to either mandate that the state be more flexible, or provide direct flexible spending,” he says. “If they don’t we’re going to have severe consequences. Maybe not in this initial budget, but certainly in the upcoming year.”

The City of Rockford already faces an $18 million budget deficit. Although according to Stadelman, the CARES Act dollars cannot go toward balancing the state or city budgets due to federal restrictions.

“That’s why the debates going on in congress right now are so important that relief is provided of state and local government so the state can balance the budgets and prevent cuts,” says Stadelman.

McNamara says Rockford followed all of the state’s guidelines when it came to shutting down and sheltering in place. He says that should count for something, since mitigation strategies and lost revenue is what caused economic turmoil. He also says the death count in the city and county is much less than the state projected, although he acknowledges even one death is too many.

State Senator Dave Syverson says the one size fits all approach the state is taking won’t work in the long run for hurting municipalities.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. hits 4K total cases of COVID-19 after 30 more on Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.

News

Stateline school districts roll out new bus safety precautions

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Things will look a little different when students hop on the bus for their first day back at school.

News

BACK TO SCHOOL BUS SAFETY

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Rockford PD: Gang members charged with multiple offenses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Rockford Police Department’s Gang Unit was investigating a series of recent firearms offenses.

Latest News

News

Loves Park: Water meets standards of state EPA, planning to add new well

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR
The city claims taking Well #1 offline was done out of an abundance of caution.

News

USPS launches website for voting by mail

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People requesting a mail-in ballot must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements and also start the process early, the release states.

News

Kanye will not appear on Illinois, Wis. presidential ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CBS
He fell far short of the required number of signatures needed in Illinois.

News

‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of clean-energy outline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is not complete and a working group that created the outline will continue.

News

Boone County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 16 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

News

20 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings.