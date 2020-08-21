Advertisement

Lowry ready to take ‘next step’ with Packers

By Mike Buda
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - Despite limitations due to the pandemic, Rockford native Dean Lowry says this might have been his most productive offseason and 2020 looks promising.

“The next step in my game has to be finishing on the quarterback,” said Lowry.

Lowry is always trying to figure out how he can improve his game and right now it’s all about creating pressure on opposing QB’s.

“I’ve always done a good job getting inside pocket presence and push, getting my hands up in the passing lane, but a big focus now is really getting off those pass rush blocks and finishing on the quarterback.”

While the Boylan grad recounts moments of perfection in 2019 when it comes to technique, he says there were also lapses in concentration like when Green Bay was run over in the NFC Championship Game.

But he says after his offseason training, teams are going to have to rethink that strategy.

“This offseason, I have come into great physical strength and this is the strongest I’ve been since I’ve been here. Gaining another year of experience playing inside but no doubt there was inconsistent play in the run defense and it starts up front.”

While Lowry believes that physicality is very much present at Green Bay training camp, the team must push past the fact that without preseason there will not be much tackling before the season opener.

“We’ll do drills where we shed a blocker and make a play and work on our hips and staying low on the ball carrier, but it’s tough not getting those live reps so we’ll see what happens with these scrimmages or these team reps, but I think it would help to get some live reps and tackling before our first game.”

