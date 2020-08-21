Loves Park: Water meets standards of state EPA, planning to add new well

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Loves Park says the water currenty being provided to residents meets all applicable standards of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in a statement on Friday afternoon.

With ongoing testing of the municipal waterworks system, notification of water sample results on August 19 confirmed detection of 1,4-dioxane, from Well #1 in Loves Park.

“The level of detection was 5.5 micrograms per liter, and while the IEPA does not require wells at this level to be shut down, the City decided to voluntarily take Well #1 off-line on that same day,” Patricia Jacobson, Secretary to City Clerk in Loves Park said.

The city claims this was done out of an abundance of caution for the safety of water customers and does not anticipate any disruption of water service to customers. Water currently being provided meets all applicable standards of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, according to Loves Park.

Within five days of the receipt of the IEPA notice, customers will be receiving a public notice with the city’s intent with Well #1, according to Loves Park.

Well #1 is the oldest of the city’s five wells. The city was in the process of adding a sixth well to its waterworks system due to age and inefficiency of Well #1. With the recent sampling data of Well #1, the city is in the planning process of adding an additional well to the waterworks system, according to Loves Park.

