Advertisement

Kanye will not appear on Illinois, Wis. presidential ballots

He fell far short of the required number of signatures needed in Illinois.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (WTVG)
By CBS
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Board of Elections has finalized the Nov. 3 ballot and rapper Kanye West will not be on it.

The board voted unanimously to keep the Chicago native off the ballot, saying he fell far short of the required number of signatures needed.

West is running for president as an independent. He also failed to make the cut in Wisconsin because he didn’t turn in his nomination papers on time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Loves Park: Water meets standards of state EPA, planning to add new well

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WIFR
The city claims taking Well #1 offline was done out of an abundance of caution.

News

USPS launches website for voting by mail

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People requesting a mail-in ballot must comply with their local jurisdictions’ requirements and also start the process early, the release states.

News

‘Utility accountability’ centerpiece of clean-energy outline

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan is not complete and a working group that created the outline will continue.

News

Boone County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, 16 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.

Latest News

News

20 state counties at coronavirus warning level

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Public health officials are observing people not social distancing or using face coverings.

News

Illinois announces 2,208 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
An additional 51,736 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,592,919 tests.

News

Family, friends await newborn baby from COVID-19 friendly outdoor lobby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Group waits outside of window, uses technology to help celebrate new family member.

News

Boone Co. to host free household hazardous waste collection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Some accepted items include oil‐based paints, household batteries, and used motor oil.

News

FCF now accepting fall grant applications

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR
Freeport Community Foundation to entertain operational support grant requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle.

News

Study: neck gaiters offer little to no protection from water droplets escaping your mouth and nose

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
The popular face covering is not very effecting in containing water droplets and possibly the coronavirus.