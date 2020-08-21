Kanye will not appear on Illinois, Wis. presidential ballots

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Board of Elections has finalized the Nov. 3 ballot and rapper Kanye West will not be on it.

The board voted unanimously to keep the Chicago native off the ballot, saying he fell far short of the required number of signatures needed.

West is running for president as an independent. He also failed to make the cut in Wisconsin because he didn’t turn in his nomination papers on time.

