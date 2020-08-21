Illinois announces 2,208 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths
An additional 51,736 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,592,919 tests.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announces 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois along with 24 deaths on Friday.
The new deaths include:
- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 2 males 40′s, 2 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s,1 female 80′s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50′s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 80′s
- Knox County: 1 female 80′s
- Lake County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 70′s
- Macon County: 1 female 80′s
- Madison County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 90′s
- Mason County: 1 male 50′s
- Perry County: 1 male 90′s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80′s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90′s
- Will County: 1 male 60′s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70′s
The IDPH says there are now 215,929 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,857 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. An additional 51,736 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours for a total of 3,592,919 tests.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 14 – August 20 is 4.3 percent. As of Thursday night, 1,526 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 351 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
