Advertisement

FCF now accepting fall grant applications

Freeport Community Foundation to entertain operational support grant requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle.
More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the labor force were sought during Monday’s inaugural application window.
More than 10,0000 of Idaho’s grants indented to encouraged unemployed workers to rejoin the labor force were sought during Monday’s inaugural application window.(MGN)
By WIFR
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the fall 2020 grant cycle starting Friday.

Grant funding of $93,750 is available, including $7,500 from Compeer Financial and $5,000 from Citizen’s State Bank. Both sets of funds were awarded to FCF earlier this year for COVID-19 emergency response efforts, according to the FCF.

“Online applications must be submitted to the Freeport Community Foundation by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Any 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll Counties and the surrounding northwest Illinois communities may apply,” the FCF said.

The FCF grant-writing parameters can be found within the grants section of the FCF’s website.

“Additionally, the foundation will entertain operational support grant requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle. Operational support needs must be related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the related economic crisis,” according to the FCF.

Applications must support a specific operational need such as tech upgrades to support employees working from home or funding to support specific budgetary line items and offset proven loss of revenue due to the pandemic. The more specific and detail-inclusive the request, the better, according to the FCF.

Awards will be announced by Sept. 30. For additional information, contact the FCF at either (815) 801-3035 or via email at fcfdirector@freeportcommunityfoundation.org.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$308,000 spent on police overtime from protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
City of Rockford spent $308,000 on police overtime from protests. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says having voices heard is important, and so is protecting the protesters.

News

Rockford Airport Fatal Crash

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Raheem King trial continues to rebuttals

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
Trial will resume tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Both sides will give closing arguments.

News

2 people taken to hospital with injuries after car crash in Boone Co.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The westbound vehicle failed to yield, causing the crash at 5:49 p.m.

Latest News

News

State EPA notifies Loves Park Community Water Supply of groundwater contamination

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The public drinking water supply must provide the Illinois EPA with written proof of the notifications within seven calendar days after they are sent.

News

Stateline bowling alleys make a split decision to reopen or shut down

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
Some bowling alleys in the Stateline find themselves in trouble as they look at the possibilities to reopen for the busiest season.

News

Bowling Alleys Struggle

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Suspect at large after Rockford police officers injured from arrest attempt

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Officers responded to a call for a possible home invasion in the 300 block of N. Johnston Avenue at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

News

Winnebago Co. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,976 from 3,963 on Wednesday.

News

Boone County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 31 recoveries

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Heritage Woods of Belvidere and Symphony Northwoods are no longer areas of concern.