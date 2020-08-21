FCF now accepting fall grant applications

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the fall 2020 grant cycle starting Friday.

Grant funding of $93,750 is available, including $7,500 from Compeer Financial and $5,000 from Citizen’s State Bank. Both sets of funds were awarded to FCF earlier this year for COVID-19 emergency response efforts, according to the FCF.

“Online applications must be submitted to the Freeport Community Foundation by noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Any 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in Stephenson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll Counties and the surrounding northwest Illinois communities may apply,” the FCF said.

The FCF grant-writing parameters can be found within the grants section of the FCF’s website.

“Additionally, the foundation will entertain operational support grant requests for the fall 2020 grant cycle. Operational support needs must be related to the COVID-19 pandemic or the related economic crisis,” according to the FCF.

Applications must support a specific operational need such as tech upgrades to support employees working from home or funding to support specific budgetary line items and offset proven loss of revenue due to the pandemic. The more specific and detail-inclusive the request, the better, according to the FCF.

Awards will be announced by Sept. 30. For additional information, contact the FCF at either (815) 801-3035 or via email at fcfdirector@freeportcommunityfoundation.org.

