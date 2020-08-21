Drought expanding in Illinois as warm, dry pattern continues

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those who enjoy being outdoors during the summer months, August has been an amazing one. Measurable rainfall has occurred in Rockford on just two of the month’s first 20 days. While that may be good news for those wanting to enjoy what’s left of summer, it’s becoming an increasing cause for concern for homeowners hoping to maintain their lawns and plants, and, of course, to those with agricultural interests.

In news that will come as a surprise to nobody, our precipitation shortfall has grown once again in the Stateline. We’re now more than two and a half inches below normal in the rainfall department for August, and now well over four inches in the hole since the beginning of Meteorological Summer on June 1.

The beat goes on, as another rain-free day allows rainfall deficits to continue to grow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Without a single drop of rain falling anywhere in Northern Illinois over the past week and a half, the drought situation in the Land of Lincoln is expanding. The latest issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that 15.42% of Illinois finds itself to be abnormally dry, or, in other words, in a state of Minor Drought. That’s up from 6.26% just one week ago. Now, the southern two-thirds of the Stateline are included in the abnormally dry area, encompassing all of Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, and Lee Counties, the vast majority of DeKalb County, and small slivers of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Winnebago Counties.

With the release of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, it was revealed that the amount of Illinois real estate in a state of minor drought has expanded. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With rainfall chances over the coming week likely to be few and far between, and certain not to amount to much, it’s widely expected the drought situation will get worse here before it gets better.

Though Thursday's 7-Day rainfall forecast from NOAA's WPC is a bit more bullish, it's hardly enough to cause any meaningful relief to our worsening drought situation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moving forward, the bigger story will be heat’s return to the area. Not since July 26 has a 90° temperature occurred in Rockford, but that drought’s certain to end in the coming days. In fact, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see a 90° as early as Friday in many locales. 90° temperatures will become the norm beginning this weekend, with temperatures rising steadily well into next week. By the middle of next week, temperatures in the middle and perhaps even upper 90s are to be expected.

Our warming trend has only just begun. Further, much more significant warming's due in over the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity won’t be much of an issue at first, but once we get into the next workweek, humidity will climb steadily. As for rain chances, while a long shot, it’s not impossible to envision a few isolated storms sneaking in here Saturday Night, especially north and west of Rockford. Our best chance for any fairly widespread storms won’t come until next Thursday or Thursday Night.

