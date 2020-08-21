Advertisement

Boone Co. to host free household hazardous waste collection

Some accepted items include oil‐based paints, household batteries, and used motor oil.
By WIFR
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Government and the IEPA will host a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boone County Administration Campus at 1212 Logan Ave. in Belvidere.

“Accepted items include: oil‐based paints, household batteries, used motor oil, paint thinners, herbicides, lawn chemicals, insecticides, solvents, pesticides, antifreeze, old gasoline, hobby chemicals, pool chemicals, aerosol paints and pesticides, cleaning products, fluorescent lamp bulbs, mercury, drain cleaners, acids, corrosives, and unwanted medications (excludes controlled substances),” according to the Boone County Government.

Items not accepted include: “latex paint, agricultural wastes, propane tanks, business/commercial sector wastes, smoke detectors, explosives/ammunition, farm machinery oil, fireworks, fire extinguishers, controlled substances, and biohazard waste. "

For any questions, call the Boone County Administration Office at 815‐547‐4770.

