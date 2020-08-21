Advertisement

$308,000 spent on police overtime from protests

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says having voices heard is important, and so is protecting the protesters
By Courtney Sisk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two and a half months of protests in Rockford means an increase in officers to oversee the area. Protests started after police officers killed George Floyd, and continue as the country fights for racial justice.

On protests alone the City of Rockford spent $308,000 on RPD overtime. The number is a definite increase, but according to city leaders it won't break the bank.

"Some folks will watch this and get alarmed by that number," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara explains. "But understand that one of the very basic functions of a government is to ensure that individuals have their voices heard. And while they're having their voices heard that they are safe from harm."

The city is 61 percent through its $2.7 million year budget for the police department. McNamara says that's not too far out of line.

McNamara says Rockford's budget is already seeing an $18 million deficit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and believes that is the threat that will harm the budget long term if the state doesn't giver proper funding.

However, he says the conversation should be focused on fixing long overdue racial injustices.

“This is really a moment that we shouldn’t necessarily about $308,000, although I understand it’s all taxpayer money and we take that seriously,” says McNamara. But we should be talking about the moment that we’re in and the opportunities that we have ahead of us.”

