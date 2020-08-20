Winnebago Co. reports 13 new cases of COVID-19
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,976 from 3,963 on Wednesday.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,976 from 3,963 on Wednesday.
No more people have died as a result of the virus, keeping the overall death toll in the county to 144.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now at 3.4 percent, while the area-wide recovery rate remains at 96.2 percent.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.