Suspect at large after Rockford police officers injured from arrest attempt

Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three officers with the Rockford Police Department were injured attempting to arrest a suspect for a possible home invasion on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a possible home invasion in the 300 block of N. Johnston Avenue at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that it was unfounded, but as they checked the property, they spoke with a man in the backyard who matched the description of the possible intruder,” according to the Rockford Police Department.

The individual gave a name and as officers attempted to confirm his identification, he fled from the backyard on foot. Officers pursued the suspect, identified then as 38-year-old Rockford native Christopher Glover, who had an outstanding warrant., according to the Rockford Police Department.

As they attempted to arrest him, Glover resisted, and three officers suffered minor injuries. Glover suffered a minor injury as well and was taken to a local hospital.

Glover was treated for his injury and then fled from the hospital. At this time, Glover is still at large.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of three counts of felony resisting arrest against Glover.

If you have any information to share, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815- 966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

