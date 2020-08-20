Advertisement

Stateline bowling alleys make a split decision to reopen or shut down

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some bowling alleys in the Stateline find themselves in trouble as they look at the possibilities to reopen for the busiest season.

“It’s just a hard and a tough decision to make,” said Dede Bucholtz, Diamond Lanes co-owner.

After running Diamond Lanes in Beloit for more than 18 years Bucholtz and her family decided it was time to sell the bowling alley.

“We hoped that someone would take a look at the bowling alley. We would stay on and help them kick off the season and everything,” Bucholtz said.

Then the unthinkable happened, a global pandemic shut down business for nearly 3 months.

“It takes away that income which of course kind of cripples you all by itself and being closed doesn’t take away the bills,” Bucholtz said.

Bucholtz announced the closing during a Facebook live video Wednesday.

“It’s hard when you have to tell the people you’ve hung out with and created life with for the last 18 years that you just can’t do it,” Bucholtz said.

While Diamond Lanes is closed, Bucholtz encourages bowlers to join other area leagues.

“There are still options, they are just a little bit further away now,” Bucholtz said.

" We just want everyone to come back, enjoy themselves and be safe,” said Brad Sommers, Viking Lanes owner.

Sommers and his team put together a safety plan which allows bowlers to get back into the sport.

“We have a mask policy. When you are walking around the common areas you have to have your mask on. We have daily health checks for employees, we have increased sanitation procedures. So we are doing everything the health department and the CDC want us to do,” Sommers said.

Viking Lanes provides a bowling ball free to any new bowlers who join a league so they can start the season on the right foot.

