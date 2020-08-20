State EPA notifies Loves Park Community Water Supply of groundwater contamination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has notified the Loves Park Community Water Supply in Winnebago County that there has been a confirmed detection of 1,4-dioxane from Well #1 at the entry point to the distribution system of Loves Park.

Loves Park shut down Well #1 on Aug. 19, the day the sample confirming 1,4 dioxane was received by the Illinois EPA.

“This notification is required under Section 25d-3(a) of the Environmental Protection Act [415 ILCS 5/25d-3(a)]. Loves Park Community Water Supply consists of 9,982 direct services, supplying drinking water to an estimated 23,371 individuals,” according to the Illinois EPA.

1,4-dioxane is a volatile organic compound, and the EPA classifies 1,4-dioxane as a Group B2 probable human carcinogen by all routes of exposure. While there is no maximum contaminant level for 1,4 dioxane, if the concentration at the entry point of the distribution system is greater than or equal to 50 percent of 7.7 microgram per liter (µg/L), it does trigger notification pursuant to the Environmental Protection Act.

1,4-dioxane has been confirmed at the entry point to the distribution system (Well #1) of Loves Park Community Water Supply at 5.5 micrograms per liter (µg/L), according to the Illinois EPA.

The Environmental Protection Act (415 ILCS 5/25d-3) requires the public be notified within two days after determining that groundwater contamination poses a threat of exposure to the public above the Class I groundwater quality standards. The Act also requires the public drinking water supply, and any secondary users, to provide notification to their customers of this contamination by mail, email, post card, text message or telephone, within five business days of official receipt of the Illinois EPA’s notice, according to the Illinois EPA.

The public drinking water supply must provide the Illinois EPA with written proof of the notifications within seven calendar days after they are sent.

This press release and other appropriate notifications will be posted on the Illinois EPA website. A factsheet for 1,4-dioxane can be found on the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry website.

