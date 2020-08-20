Advertisement

Schnucks now offering electronic receipts to select customers

This reduces contact for customers during checkout.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets, Inc. have begun offering e-receipts to Schnucks Rewards customers.

This reduces contact for customers during checkout. If they choose, Rewards customers can have their receipt emailed to them or they can simply access it at any time in the Schnucks Rewards app, according to an announcement from Schnucks on Thursday morning.

Once users have opened their Schnucks Rewards app, they simply click “More” and “My Account” then go into the “Settings” menu and select either the “Schnucks Rewards App Only” or “Schnucks Rewards App and Email” receipt preference. If they choose, customers can revert to “Paper Receipts” at any time by re-selecting that option in the “Settings” menu, according to Schnucks.

“Our customers and teammates continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Schnucks Director of Digital Experience Chace MacMullan said. “As with the many other precautions customers see at our stores, e-receipts are another option we would ask them to consider to reduce touchpoints for customers and teammates.”

Customers can download the app from their smartphone’s App Store or Google Play. Those who don’t have a smartphone can visit here and use their phone number to create an account and then utilize the option to select e-receipts.

