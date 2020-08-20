Advertisement

Rockford University: 31 students quarantined out of caution

The student that showed symptoms on Wednesday has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University announced they have quarantined 31 students out of an abundance of caution after a student had COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday.

The student that showed symptoms on Wednesday has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results. In the meantime, and out of an abundance of caution, the university has quarantined 31 students who had close contact with this student during a student-initiated pick-up basketball game.

“This swift response demonstrates our commitment to the plans of action we have in place to respond quickly and effectively to any and all symptoms of COVID and ensure the safety of our campus community. We want to reiterate that the results of the test are pending and that there is currently no confirmation of COVID on our campus at this time,” according to the university.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois announces 1,832 new cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The IDPH says there are now 213,721 total cases of COVID-19 and 7,833 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

News

Raheem King testifies in bench trial, rebuttal expected tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
King recalled the events leading up to the shooting, saying he felt threatened and scared, and used the gun as self-defense.

News

Fauci out of surgery for vocal cord polyp

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Fauci, one of the most vocal members of the task force, took part in numerous interviews and online events this week, as recently as Wednesday.

News

Schnucks now offering electronic receipts to select customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
This reduces contact for customers during checkout.

Latest News

News

CNA students return to Wesley Willows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 19, Wesley Willows welcomed eight CNA Rock Valley College students to their campus for training and to gain experience.

News

Pop up performances to be featured on recreation path

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The rain date for the performances is Sunday, Sept. 13.

News

Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

News

Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893.

News

NIU works with Rockford Public Schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The program is called the NIU Principal Residency Program.

News

Two Stateline cities receive multi-million dollar grants to revitalize community infrastructure

Updated: 18 hours ago
Stimulus is coming to the Stateline as a new grant gives area cities a boost.