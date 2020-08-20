Rockford University: 31 students quarantined out of caution

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University announced they have quarantined 31 students out of an abundance of caution after a student had COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday.

The student that showed symptoms on Wednesday has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results. In the meantime, and out of an abundance of caution, the university has quarantined 31 students who had close contact with this student during a student-initiated pick-up basketball game.

“This swift response demonstrates our commitment to the plans of action we have in place to respond quickly and effectively to any and all symptoms of COVID and ensure the safety of our campus community. We want to reiterate that the results of the test are pending and that there is currently no confirmation of COVID on our campus at this time,” according to the university.

