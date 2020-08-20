Advertisement

Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements

The community reacts to condensing efforts being made to the city's West Side.
Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements
Rockford residents react to recent MercyHealth announcements(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The twenty bed mental health inpatient unit is reportedly the latest casualty at MercyHealth’s Rockton Avenue campus as the Rockford Register Star reports that the hospital is closing its behavioral health unit after its only full time psychiatrist left in July. The move has been made without a public hearing or state approval.

The news comes a day after the hospital announces its eliminating the trauma unit at the Rockton Campus as part of a streamlining of emergency services to the Riverside location.

“This hospital is needed on this side of town extremely bad,” said Rockford resident Julianna Lieb.

Long time Rockford residents Bob and Julianna Lieb live right near the Rockton campus and are upset by their recent consolidation efforts.

“There’s always ambulances going up and down it’s always busy I don’t see how Javon Bea can do this I think it’s horrible,” said Lieb.

Rockford reps say they weren’t happy to hear the news either.

“It’s disheartening because today I got a call from a resident who is 95 years old and she said ‘You know alderman I’m just worried if something happens to me they’re going to have to take me in an ambulance across town and it’s gonna take 20 minutes,’ " said Alderperson Bill Rose.

“You know they’re putting everything on the East Side we don’t have nothing over here we got all these cornfields and you know available spaces where we could really boom up the west side and it’s not being done so eventually its just going to be a ghost town over here,” said Rockford resident Bob Lieb.

The Lieb’s say they wish more investments were being made to their side of town instead of taken away.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. reports 70 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Rockford region to 3,963 from 3,893.

News

NIU works with Rockford Public Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hope Salman
The program is called the NIU Principal Residency Program.

News

Two Stateline cities receive multi-million dollar grants to revitalize community infrastructure

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stimulus is coming to the Stateline as a new grant gives area cities a boost.

News

Bennett & Buble’ at Fergedaboudit Winery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Admission is $25 in advance.

Latest News

News

Rockford University Students Return to Class

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Man sentenced to prison for leaving scene of 2016 fatal crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The incident took place in September of 2016.

News

Rockford University welcomes students back to class

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
Students at Rockford University are back in the classroom, and while learning is a priority for staff and students, there are some noticeable safety changes on the campus.

News

FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test developed at University of Illinois

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CBS
The test is similar to the one currently being used in the NBA developed by the Nathan Grubaugh’s Yale University lab.

News

Boone County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 647 recovered cases.

News

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Elmore is set for sentencing on September 16 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Winnebago County Justice Center.