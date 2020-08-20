Raheem King trial continues to rebuttals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Raheem King is charged with first degree murder. Wednesday, his sisters testified saying were afraid to speak to police. Today officers took the stand to say the sisters cooperated with investigators in the past and shared video of their statements.

Detective Donato was the first person to take the stand. He works in the Violent Crimes Unit for the Rockford Police Department. He interviewed King’s sister Lacreacia Simmons after the party bus shooting. The State showed video of the interview on a TV screen in the courtroom.

Brad Shelton was then called, he is a Rockford Police Detective. He investigated the death of Robert Watkins (Nicknamed: Breeze). He is King and Lacreacia Simmon’s brother. During is time on the stand the State showed the interview King’s sister, Caralyn Simmions, had with Police after the party bus shooting. She relays a play-by-play of events. In the interview she said her brother did have a gun and shot three men. She also added that he was intoxicated and under the influence of drugs.

Finally Lacreacia Simmons was called back to the stand and says she, and her family have previously cooperated with police, but after their brother Robert Watkin’s death, they lost faith in the police. They say there was no further investigation after the interviews.

Trial will resume tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Both sides will give closing arguments. Judge Judge Debra Schafer says she will not have a decision until sometime next week.

