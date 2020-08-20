Raheem King testifies in bench trial, rebuttal expected tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Raheem King, the Rockford man who shot and killed ‪Martavies Blake, ‪Daijon Sistrunk and Sean Anderson on a party bus in April 2018, testified during a bench trial Wednesday. King recalled the events leading up to the shooting, saying he felt threatened and scared, and used the gun as self-defense.

“It happened fast,” says King.

King says he rented the party bus to celebrate recent life accomplishments, like his birthday, finding out him and his girlfriend, Lakeacia Kizart, were expecting a child and he recently finished coursework to go to college.

King’s lawyer, Kunal Kulkarni, asked King to describe his relationship and commonly known perception of the three men he killed. He says he knew Blake since middle school, and the two of them hungout “almost everyday.” He says Blake’s reputation was violent and aggressive. He claimed he was involved in rough crowds and had a lot of guns.

“I’ve never seen him without a gun,” says King.

King says he also hungout with Sistrunk often, another man he said had a reputation for being violent. The defense played a music video of Sistrunk rapping, in which the other men (except for Blake) and King himself were featured in. The lyrics and imagery alluded to robbing and shooting people.

“He described his FOID card as a get out of jail free card,” claimed King.

Anderson and King knew each other since middle school. He was known by the nickname “Spook.” He says Spook is the one who gave him the gun.

King says there were never any issues in the friend group until the night of April 6, when tensions for King rose and he shot all three.

King says they were all invited on his party bus, along with his sisters and their cousin, but his girlfriend stayed home. The group was drinking and partying while heading to a casino in Elgin. One the group frequented. King says he had $8,200 on him, and gold jewelry. He says he got a call from his girlfriend while he was connected to Bluetooth. He says she was hysterical and said someone broke into the house and had guns. King says he told the bus to turn around, and according to the bus driver it went back to Rockford.

At that point King says his sister thought one of the men on the bus might have set up the robbery after she saw a text message on his phone. She let King know, which raised his suspicions.

“I just wanted everyone off the bus,” says King. Instead of heading home the bus went to a house party. King claims this was his ploy to get his friend off. The state believes he wanted to continue partying. King says as his suspicion and worry grew, he faked being passed out on the bus, and caught gestures he claims were threatening between the men and directed toward him. At this point he said he felt threatened, and also claimed to know all three men had guns while he was, at the time, unarmed. He felt they may rob him.

After the party he went home to check on his girlfriend, but also grabbed a gun. He says it was one large enough to have to hold with both hands. He got on the bus with the gun, and says the bus driver started moving. The bus driver said he told him to start driving and don’t stop. King denied this.

The rest happened “so fast” according to King. He says two of the men drew guns, prompting him to start shooting. He shot and killed all three.

“I didn’t intend to shoot anyone, I just wanted to get my sisters off,” claimed King during his testimony. “I couldn’t believe what just happened.”

The state’s attorney set up a case against King, asking why he never called the police about the break-in at his home, or why he didn’t ask the bus driver or security guard for help. She also said the truth is that the three men never had guns on them to begin with. King says that’s her “theory.”

She asks why he all of the sudden felt threatened when there were no verbal cues.

“It was two guns, who wouldn’t be scared,” he replied. “I regret it, but I wanted to help my family.”

On Tuesday the state called forth DNA forensic scientist Dexter McElhiney who confirmed King’s DNA on the gun, and the bus driver picked King’s image out of a lineup in less than two seconds in 2018.

Thursday at 1:30 p.m. the bench trial is set to continue with rebuttals, and Judge Debra Schafer is hopeful the trial will end by Friday.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.