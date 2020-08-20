Advertisement

Pop up performances to be featured on recreation path

The rain date for the performances is Sunday, Sept. 13.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Runners, walkers and cyclists on the Sinnissippi Recreation Path will be entertained by pop up performances presented by The Music Academy in Rockford in September.

Stages will be at the gazebos along the path, one near Nicholas Conservatory and Garden-Eclipse Lagoon Teahouse and another at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m., according to an announcement.

The performances are free but donations are welcome. The public is invited to stroll between gazebos or bring lawn chairs for family or single sitting while observing social distancing, according to an announcement.

The rain date for the performances is Sunday, Sept. 13. More information can be found here, this link or by calling 815-986-0037.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the event sponsor in partnership with the Rockford Area Arts Council, Rockford Park District and YMCA.

