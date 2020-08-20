Plane crashes at Chicago Rockford International Airport
Injuries are unknown at this time.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
A King Air twin-prop two engine plane ran a little bit too far off the runway, southeast of the terminal itself at Runway 1, leading to a fiery crash.
Scorched grass is visible at the scene. There have not been any reports of a coroner being called to the crash. Some emergency personnel have left the scene.
This story will be updated with information as it comes in.
