Plane crashes at Chicago Rockford International Airport

Injuries are unknown at this time.
WIFR
WIFR(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

A King Air twin-prop two engine plane ran a little bit too far off the runway, southeast of the terminal itself at Runway 1, leading to a fiery crash.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Scorched grass is visible at the scene. There have not been any reports of a coroner being called to the crash. Some emergency personnel have left the scene.

This story will be updated with information as it comes in.

